Justice Hema Commission submits report on issues faced by women in Mollywood to Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Justice Hema Commission appointed by the Kerala government to study the issues faced by women in Malayalam film industry submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

One of the key findings in the report is that the casting couch was a reality in Mollywood. Many actors that the commission spoke were afraid to open up regarding the casting couch.

The commission was appointed in July 2017 after Women In Cinema Collective submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The three-member panel constituted included veteran actor Sharada and retired IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari.

The commission also detailed on issues faced by women actors in film sets and threw light on gender inequality prevailing in the industry.

The commission has kept forward many recommendations that include strict measures like fine and ban, on those who do not ensure a safe atmosphere and sufficient facilities for women in cinema. (ANI)

