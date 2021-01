Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Justice Joymalya Bagchi was sworn in as a Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.



Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice JK Maheswari administered the oath of office to Justice Bagchi this morning.

Justice Bagchi has been transferred from Calcutta High Court to Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The state High Court judges and lawyers attended this program. (ANI)