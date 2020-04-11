Justice Kanagaraj appointed new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, on Saturday assumed charge as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh.

He was appointed as the SEC following the overnight expulsion of N Ramesh Kumar on Friday through the ordinance route.

Justice Kanagaraj had served as Madras High Court judge for nine years and had given many landmark judgements pertaining to cases related to women and child safety. (ANI)

