Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Monday took charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.



The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the Madras High Court Justice by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi was held at Raj Bhavan. (ANI)