Justice must be delivered before message of arrogance, cruelty enters minds of farmers: BJP's Varun Gandhi on Lakhimpur incident

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday shared a video allegedly showing farmers being run over in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, an incident that led to eight deaths, and said that justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of farmers.

He also said that the protestors cannot be 'silenced through murder'.

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit shared a video and wrote, "The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."



Notably, Gandhi has been vocal about the incident and wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, and demanded strict action against culprits. He also suggested a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe in a time-bound manner in the case.



He paid tribute to farmers killed in the incident and said that Rs 1 crore compensation should be given to the families of victims.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

