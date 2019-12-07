Justice must never take the form of revenge : CJI

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): In the backdrop of the police encounter of the 4 accused of gang-rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that justice must never take the form of revenge.

He was speaking at an event here on Saturday.

"Recent events in the country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose-off criminal matters," said Bobde.

"But I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge," he added.

According to the Telangana police, all the four accused were killed in an encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, early morning on Friday.

The veterinarian was brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

