Justice Nanavati -Mehta Commission final report on Gujarat riots to be tabled in Assembly today

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The final report of Justice Nanavati -Mehta Commission on the 2002 Gujarat riots will be tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja will table the report today.

The first part of the report of the commission was submitted in the year 2008 by the Nanavati-Mehta Commission.

The first part covered the Godhra train burning incident in which it had concluded that burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra Railway Station was a "planned conspiracy".

The first part also gave clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi.

Jadeja will table the second part of the Nanavati-Mehta commission. In part two, reports will be submitted based on the incident and the action taken by the government. The commission was formed soon after the train carnage. (ANI)

