Justice NV Ramana appointed as 48th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Tuesday.



"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, The President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief justice of India with effect from April 24," the Centre said in official notification.

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI.

Notably, current CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23. (ANI)

