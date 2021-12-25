Justice NV Ramana visits his birthplace for the first time as CJI

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana made his first visit to his birthplace in Veerulapadu Mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh as a CJI on Friday.



He was first received by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other dignitaries at Garikapadu check post, the border point between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He travelled by road from Hyderabad to his native village.

His friends, family members and villagers welcomed him in a traditional manner on the occasion. He was asked to ride a Bullock Cart in the village on his arrival. Accepting their request, the CJI rode the Bullock Cart in the village for some time and visited his relative's house in the village on the cart.

The CJI then participated in a public meeting organized by the villagers, who showed love and affection towards him. The villagers felicitated him and they also presented a Silver Plough. (ANI)

