Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar appointed as chief justice of Manipur HC

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.



A notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday. Kumar is presently the Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kumar, was enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1988, and practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in civil, constitutional and Service matters.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on August 8, 2008 and as a permanent judge on January 20, 2010. He was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 14, 2019. (ANI)

