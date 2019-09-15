Justice Rao hails Andhra's legislation to judicially scrutinize projects valued over Rs 100 crore

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Justice B Sivasankara Rao who took charge as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday hailed the legislation which was passed to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under Judicial preview and said that it is a role model for the country.

"For the constitution of the judicial committee, legislation was passed. This legislation is a role model for the country because there is no legislation under which a judge is being appointed for the infrastructural development of any state. This is an innovative act," he told ANI.

"It is a privilege to serve the people of the state. I will see that all the projects are transparently completed at less cost. We will strive our best to achieve the targets as per the aims of the legislation," Rao added.

His term as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of Andhra Pradesh will be for three years.

Rao was the judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court before bifurcation of the state and retired as a judge of Telangana High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Acting Chief Justice Ch Praveen Kumar had recommended B Siva Sankara Rao as Chairman of JRC, after a request from the state government.

The YSRCP government has recently passed AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act. The state had passed legislation to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under the Judicial Preview by a High Court Judge and requested the High Court acting Chief Justice to suggest the name of a judge. (ANI)

