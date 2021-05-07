Justice (retd) Ambadas Haribhau Joshi sworn in as new Goa Lokayukta

Panjim (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): Retired judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ambadas Haribhau Joshi on Friday took oath as Goa's new Lokayukta via video conferencing.



Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Joshi from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Justice Joshi has also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, Mumbai from July 2014 to July 2019.

In January this year, the Goa Government had amended the Goa Lokayukta Act, which the opposition charged was done to make the institution a powerless chair. (ANI)

