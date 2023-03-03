Justice (Retd) Hitesh Kumar Sarma sworn in as Upa-Lokayukta of Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd) Hitesh Kumar Sarma as the Upa-Lokayukta of Assam at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan on Friday in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I extend my best wishes to him in this new role of responsibility. His unshakable commitment to fairness, justice, and impartiality will surely result in positive changes and justice delivery," the Governor said.



The Chief Minister said that Sarma's appointment will be instrumental in achieving the goal of transparency in governance.

"Attended the swearing-in ceremony of Justice (Retd) Hitesh Kumar Sarma as Upa-Lokayukta of Assam, hosted by Hon Gov Shri @Gulab_kataria at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati. I'm certain that Shri Sarma's appointment will be instrumental in achieving the goal of transparency in governance," tweeted the CM.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam Paban Kr. Borthakur, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from the legal fraternity, DGP G.P.Singh, and other senior officials of the State government. (ANI)

