Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal set to take charge as DSCRC President, Centre accepts resignation as Delhi HC judge

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Central government has accepted the resignation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal. She is set to take charge as the President of the Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission soon.

Justice Sehgal was scheduled to retire as a judge of Delhi High Court in June 2020.

A notification issued on Thursday said that Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal has tendered her resignation from the office of Judge, Delhi High Court, in pursuance of provision (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from May 30, 2020.

In November 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved her name for the appointment as the President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission on 'whole time' basis.

The appointment is for a term of five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier. During the term, she will be entitled to emoluments including salary, allowances and other pre-requisites, as are admissible to a sitting judge of a High Court.

The other terms and conditions of the service will be regulated in accordance with the orders issued by the competent authority from time to time and in accordance with the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 1986 read with the Consumer Protection Rules, 1987 as amended from time to time.

Justice Sehgal had obtained her LLB degree from Delhi University in 1981 and completed her LLM in 1983. She also subsequently did her PhD from Amity University, Noida in 2012.

Justice Sehgal was the topper of her batch of 1984 in Delhi Judicial Services and joined the services in July 1985. She served as the Registrar General of Delhi High Court from April 2013 to December 2014 and also worked as Registrar (Vigilance).

She was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on December 15, 2014, and became a permanent judge of Delhi High Court on June 2, 2016. (ANI)

