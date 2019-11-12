Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Justice Sanjay Karol on Monday took oath as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court. The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan here.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were present at the oath-taking ceremony besides other dignitaries.
Justice Karol was earlier the chief justice of Tripura High Court. (ANI)
Justice Sanjay Karol takes oath as Chief Justice of Patna High Court
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:35 IST
