Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as the next CJI, President Kovind signs warrant

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed a warrant appointing Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Bobde, who will be the 47th Chief Justice of India, will take oath as CJI on November 18.

He will succeed CJI Ranjan Gogoi who will retire on November 17.

Justice Bobde was born in 1956 at Nagpur, Maharashtra and obtained his B.A. and LL.B. degrees from Nagpur University.

He enrolled on the rolls of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. He practiced law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Bombay before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years. He was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the bench of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, as an Additional Judge. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012.

In April 2013, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.

Justice Bobde will retire on April 23, 2021. (ANI)

