Justice should be timely, affordable and accessible: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that justice should be "timely, affordable and accessible".

"The gratification of the soul derives from justice. Justice remains justified when it comes timely. So attention should be paid in the direction of how to get justice soon. Justice should be timely, affordable and accessible," said Chouhan while addressing the All India State Judicial Academies Director's retreat ceremony where President Ram Nath Kovind, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other dignitaries were present.



He cited the example of Nirav Modi, saying "London's court has also acknowledged the esteem of Indian judiciary".

"The judiciary owns the trust of the common people in the country. A person may have doubt that he will not get justice from the administration or the government but he never doubts the judiciary for obtaining justice. It is a matter of pride that the Indian judiciary is one of the most revered judicial systems in the world," added the chief minister.

Chouhan further emphasised the need for the implementation of modern technologies in the functioning of the judicial system. (ANI)

