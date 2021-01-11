Justice Siddharth Mridul to head Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee as it's Chairman

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel has nominated Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chairman of the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) member secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora on January 4 wrote a letter to Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government, urging him to initiate urgent steps for issuance of notification in respect of Justice Mridul.

Justice Mridul, born on November 22, 1962 in a lawyer family, has done L.L.B. in the year 1986 from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, and was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from March 13, 2008 and as a Permanent Judge on May 26, 2009.



Enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi on July 24, 1986, Justice Mridul practiced as an advocate, in the High Court of Delhi, Bombay, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

He was appointed as Standing Counsel Union of India in 2004 and senior panel counsel for Union of India in February 2006. He was designated as Senior Advocate in May 2006.

He was appointed by the High Court of Delhi as Member in various committees to go into inter alia, the issues of rehabilitation of children after the abolition of child labour, illegal construction in contravention of municipal bye- laws, and member of the Committee constituted to suggest, supervise and implement measures for the efficient and hygienic functioning of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. (ANI)

