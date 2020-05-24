Justice Sikri e-inaugurates Indian Dispute Resolution Centre

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Former Supreme Court Judge Justice AK Sikri, who is International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court, on Friday e-inaugurated Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC).

A IDRC press release on Saturday said that it India's first-of-its-kind Institutional ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) Centre which provides offline and also eADR facility through its state-of-the-art eArbitration, eMediation and eConciliation software portal.

The release said its arbitration panel has former judges of the supreme court, high courts, district courts apart from senior advocates, former bureaucrats and more.

Justice Sikri said during the panel discussion that the Dispute Resolution Centre has been established by young enthusiasts, young blood coming in with a new approach.

"Much more technology-savvy, IDRC will be able to go a long way. They have provided certain facilities which are certainly out-of-the-box like end-to-end digitization and completely paperless hearings. I see a great scope in Indian Dispute Resolution Centre," he said.

Senior Advocate Ciccu Mukhopadhaya said transparency in the functioning of arbitration institutions is

"It is interesting that the IDRC Domestic Arbitration Rules provide for disclosure of third party funding. Internationally it has developed that disclosure is made about such funding because it can become a potential cause of challenge in future. It is a developing field in India but is widely accepted worldwide," he said.

The release said that e-ADR software has the facility for digital signature and uploading of documents, replies and other miscellaneous applications and submissions on secured IDRC Cloud Servers with 24x7 access to stakeholders and lawyers. (ANI)

