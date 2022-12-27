Justice Surya Kant praises India's decision to supply Covid vaccines to other countries

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Justice Surya Kant, judge of the Supreme Court on Monday praised the decision of India to supply COVID-19 vaccines to many countries where it was not readily available and its shows solidarity and sharing.

"I believe the principle of Constitutional morality will be guided by centuries-old morals which have steered our society from darkness to light. The latest example is the decision made during COVID to share our vaccine with the rest of the world. This was important to vaccinate people in poorer regions of the world where vaccines were not readily available. This was not just a governmental decision but shows solidarity and sharing," Justice Kant said.

He added, "When we think of Constitutional morality, we need to think of the common good but it does not mean it is subservient to societal norms or customs."



He was speaking as the chief guest at the 16th National Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad at Kurukshetra in Haryana on the topic '75 years of Resurgent Bharat: Changing contours of law and justice'.

Justice Kant said that in the coming years, we must strive to identify duties and ensure that duties are complementary to rights.

"I must commend legislative activism also. Legislature has done a lot to safeguard the rights of specially-abled, senior citizens, transgenders, the downtrodden etc. The aim is to create a simple system for the forward progress of the society," he said. (ANI)

