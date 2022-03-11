Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Justice Vipin Sanghi has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Friday. He will take charge from March 13, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice of Delhi HC.

"In the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Vipin Sanghi, senior-most Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, with effect from 13.03.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court," read a notification issued by Law and Justice Ministry.

Justice Sanghi was born on October 27, 1961, at Nagpur. He later shifted with his family to Delhi in 1965. He went on to Graduate in B.Sc Mathematics (Hons.) from Delhi University in 1983 and thereafter joined the LL.B. course at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. He completed the law course in 1986 and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi as an Advocate in the same year.



He is a third-generation lawyer after his grandfather Late VK Sanghi, Advocate and father Later GL Sanghi, senior advocate.

Sanghi was appointed as a Central Government Panel Advocate during 1990-91. He was also appointed as Central Government Panel Lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. He also served as a Counsel for the MC Jain, Commission of Enquiry.

He practised on the Civil and the Constitutional side in the Supreme Court of India and High Court of Delhi. He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in December 2005.

Further, Sanghi has attended various International Law Conferences including the LAWASIA Biennial Conferences in Tokyo, Japan and Gold Coast, Australia, The POLA conference in Hong Kong and the INSOL Law Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Later, he was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from May 29, 2006, and confirmed as a Judge on February 11, 2008. (ANI)

