Juvenile allegedly molested inside Assam jail

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): A minor boy was allegedly molested inside a central prison here by a convicted prisoner on June 24, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, Bhawani Gugur, under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

"The incident took place four days ago but today it came to light. One convicted prisoner Bhawani Gugur sexually abused a boy inside the prison. During the investigation, the victim agreed that he was molested. An FIR has been lodged against Gugur and police is carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter," Pradip Bora, Officer-in-charge, Dibrugarh Sadar Thana, told ANI.

(ANI)