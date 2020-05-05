Juvenile apprehended, 21 members of 'Boys Locker Room' identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): All 21 members of Instagram group-Boys Locker Room-have been identified and a school student (a juvenile) has been apprehended in connection with a case, said Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday.

"The mobile phone of the apprehended student has been recovered and it is being examined," the police added.

This comes a day after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to Delhi Police and Instagram over reports of schoolboys of the national capital allegedly sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and discussing techniques of raping women.

The Commission had said that it has instituted an inquiry into the matter and sought details of the admin, members of the group from the social media platform, and a copy of the FIR and action taken report from the police by May 8. (ANI)

