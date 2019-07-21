Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

The incident took place when a herd of elephants entered into the farms of Gobbillakuduru village in Palamaneru mandal and the juvenile elephant accidentally touched electric wires set up in the field.

Reacting on the incident, the forest department officials confirmed that it was a mere accident and was not intentionally killed by the people, however, it was the third such incident in three months.

Divisional Forest Officer T Chakrapani said, "It is the third incident in the past three months. There is no human involvement. It came into farmland and got electrocuted. This is not a case of a poaching attempt."

Earlier, two female elephants were killed in an attack by a tusker. (ANI)

