Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@JM_Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2022 15:18 IST


New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took additional charge of the Ministry of Steel.

"Today, as per the orders of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, took charge of the Ministry of Steel. I will try my best to discharge this new responsibility with the blessings of all well wishers," he tweeted in Hindi right after assuming his new role.
Scindia succeeds RCP Singh, a member of NDA ally JD(U) in Bihar, whose Rajya Sabha tenure ends today. (ANI)
Singh was sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, he was recently denied a Rajya Sabha ticket by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

