Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, assumed charges as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country on Friday.

Scindia took charge in the presence of former Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also reached the Ministry of Civil Aviation to congratulate Scindia.



He took oath as a union minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Jyotiraditya's father, Madhav Rao Scindia, was also the Civil Aviation Minister and held the post from 1991 to 1993.

After taking oath as the minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia remembered his father and talked about fulfilling his dreams.



Scindia played a key role in BJP's return to power in Madhya Pradesh last year after Congress ruled the state for 15-months.



Twenty-two MLAs loyal to Scindia had resigned triggering a crisis in the Kamal Nath-led government.

Articulate and charismatic, Scindia, 50, was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the Congress-led UPA-I government.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

Belonging to Gwalior royal family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia died in an aeroplane crash.

Madhavrao Scindia was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 at the age of 26 and went on to win nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies.

Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shocking defeat from Guna parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has been president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. The BJP leader has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University. (ANI)

