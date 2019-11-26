Jyotiraditya Scindia disapproves of commotion over his Twitter bio change

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday expressed disapproval of the speculations about him leaving the party after a change he effected on his Twitter bio.

"Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!" Scindia tweeted from his official handle.

"A month back, I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice, I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless," Scindia told ANI.



he 48-year-old leader removed the party's name and the post he held earlier and his new Twitter bio only mentioned 'public servant and cricket enthusiast', fuelling speculations that he could quit the party.

Notably, Scindia had also backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, taking a stand in contrast to that of his party's.

Last month, Scindia said that Congress needs to self-introspect, echoing the sentiments of his fellow Congressman Salman Khurshid who had expressed concerns about the party's future.

Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, his family stronghold, to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in this year's general elections. (ANI)

