Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to CMs of Telangana, Meghalaya for strengthening aviation infrastructure

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested the personal intervention of the chief ministers of Telangana and Meghalaya for expediting the work of strengthening aviation infrastructure in these states.

In a letter, to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Scindia has drawn his attention towards the issue of extension of the period of Concession Agreement for Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL), according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

He mentioned that a Concession Agreement (CA) on December 20, 2004, has been executed between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and HIAL for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of Hyderabad International Airport.

In terms of clause 13.7.1 of CA, M/S HIAL has requested for extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years. i.e beyond March 23, 2038 and till 23.03.2068. The State Government has been requested to re-examine the request of HIAL for extension of the period of the Concession Agreement and furnish its recommendations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Scindia also underscored the issue of operationalisation of Warangal Airport and its inclusion under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). He mentioned that Warangal Airport is within 150 km aerial distance of HIAL and can be developed with a mutually agreeable solution, to be explored by State Government of Telangana with HIAL and Airports Authority of India (AAI).



Likewise, Scindia has requested for the personal intervention of Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, in expeditious operationalisation of Tura Airport. He mentioned that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched RCS-UDAN to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country by making air travel affordable to the masses. Tura airport figures in the tentative list of unserved airports. Bids for Helicopter operations have been received for two RCS routes i.e., Shillong to Tura vv and Guwahati to Tura vv in a special round of bidding 4.1 and the same is likely to be finalised soon as per the provisions of the Scheme document.

He has drawn attention of Sangma to issues including request of Meghalaya Government to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for taking over the Tura Airport, AAI had forwarded a draft MOU to State Government in 2013, the statement said.

Subsequently, for expansion and development of airport for operationalisation of ATR-72 type of aircraft, AAI submitted a proposal for acquisition of 56.5 acres of land and a DPR with the development cost of Rs 183.63 crores to State Government vide letter dated 12.06.2017. State Government vide letter dated August 18, 2020 informed that survey is complete and process of obstacle removal is being initiated. AAI vide letter dated 18.09.2020 requested for additional information regarding existing infrastructure, land, finance, traffic demand and action plan, the ministry statement further said.

As per Air Safety requirement, provision of Runway End Safety Area (RESA) of 240 m x 60m is recommended and VFR operation with Simple Approach Lighting (SAPL) is proposed in Phase-1 along with city side infrastructure, runway extension. So an additional land of 68.5 acres needs to be acquired. Thus, a total land area of 125 acres needs to be acquired and handed over to AAI, free from all encumbrances and free of cost, for the development of Phase-I the airport.

Furthermore, for IFR operations with ILS and CAT-1 Lighting System, additional land of 115 Acre may be reserved by the State Government. (ANI)

