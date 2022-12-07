K Kavitha conveys her availability to CBI for 'examination' in Delhi excise policy case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): TRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday said she will be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kavitha's response came after CBI wrote a letter to her stating that it would visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case.

"Please refer to your trail mail dated 06.12.2022 I will be available at my residence on December 11, 2022, at 11.00 hours in connection with your investigation of RC0032022A0053," Kavitha said in a response through an e-mail.

Kavitha had earlier written to the probe agency seeking deferment of summons, slated on Tuesday, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule.



"Please refer to your trail mail dated December 5, 2022, vide which you have informed your availability at your residence at Hyderabad on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th of December 2022, for your examination in connection with an investigation of RC0032022A0053 of CBI, ACB, Delhi. In this regard, it is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 11 am on December 11, 2022, for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address in Hyderabad," CBI's letter had said.

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

The charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. (ANI)

