Tamil Nadu government logo
Tamil Nadu government logo

K Shanmugam appointed new CS of TN, Tripathy new DGP

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:44 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary (CS), while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).
According to an official statement, Shanmugam, a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, was earlier posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) to the government. He replaces Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, a 1981 batch IAS officer.
JK Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer, has replaced TK Rajendran as the new DGP of the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:03 IST

Four Su-30 MKI jets to participate in Indo-French aerial war exercise

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Four Su-30 MKI jets, one IL-78 tanker, and two C-17 Globe Master will be participating in Indo-French joint exercise - Garuda - from July 1 to 14 at Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France, said Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:40 IST

TN: Municipal Corp. Min. appeals people to save water, install...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): After acute water crisis gripped Tamil Nadu, State's Municipal Corporation Minister SP Velumani on Saturday appealed people to save water and install rainwater harvesting systems in their houses, during a joint press conference of Chennai Corporation and Me

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:35 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims in Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress, alleging that the p

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:24 IST

New Delhi: Ramdas Athawale attends 3rd CSR Health Impact Awards

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale attended CSR Health Impact Awards organised at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

People of 14 villages meet Naidu to extend support on order of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Farmers from 14 villages in Amaravati visited Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence and extended their support to him on the order issued by the state government for demolition of Praja Vedika, notice regarding his offici

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Nanda Devi: Search for eighth tourist cancelled due to bad...

Pithoragarh (Uttrakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): The search for the eighth missing mountaineer was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, informed Pithoragarh official.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Five Indian sailors abducted in Nigeria released

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Five Indian sailors, who were kidnapped from a ship in Nigeria, have been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:11 IST

TN media coordinator sold passes for Rahul Gandhi's press meet:...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Suspended Congress leader Karate R. Thiagarajan on Saturday alleged security lapse during party chief Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Chennai, claiming that the state Congress media coordinator sold passes for Gandhi's press meet at a cost of Rs 50,000-1,0

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:08 IST

BJP will win the Delhi Assembly polls next year: Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Working President J P Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence about winning the Delhi Assembly polls next year after the party's sweep of all the seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Man stabs 80-year-old woman in an attempt to rob house in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): An 80-year-old woman in Bindapur area here was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then went on to rob the house but failed and instead got arrested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:38 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: Probe carried out by BJP govt, says Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was chargesheeted for smuggling cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile BJP government, adding th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:35 IST

Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced; 3-member team to probe Pune wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims and a three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed 15 lives in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Read More
iocl