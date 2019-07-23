Congress MP K Suresh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Congress MP K Suresh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

K Suresh, D Raja give adjournment motion notice in Parliament over Trump's 'mediation claim' on Kashmir issue

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the statement made by US President Donald Trump claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the issue of Kashmir.
Suresh said that the country has its own stand on the issue and would never allow any "third party" to mediate.
"Without taking into confidence the parliamentarians and the people of India, how can Narendra Modi arbitrarily ask Trump to mediate on the issue? This is a serious matter," the lawmaker told ANI.
The Congress leader requested the Prime Minister to come to the parliament and clarify whether the statement made by Trump was true or not.
He also accused the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of 'blindly' denying Trump's contentions.
"How can they deny the statement issued by Trump? The statement made by him is both important and crucial," said Suresh.
Similarly, CPI MP D Raja also gave a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha on the same issue.
Donald Trump stoked a controversy on Monday during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, where he claimed that Modi had asked him to act as a mediator to resolve the Kashmir issue.
"So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? I said, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it has been going on," said Trump.
"It should be resolved, so he has to think the same thing, So maybe I will speak to him and we will see what we can do," he added.
Trump's comments have since been dismissed by all quarters, including India, which stated that no request as such was made by Prime Minister Modi.
"We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position," tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
"...that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:39 IST

Construction of huts in Panchari brings new hope for J&K's tourism sector

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a bid to boost the tourism industry and create employment opportunities in Panchari, a small hill station situated 40 kilometers away from Udhampur, the Central Government is building infrastructure under Prime Minister's Development Package.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:37 IST

Hyderabad man, wife get two-year jail term for ousting mother

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a remarkable judgment, a local court in Ranga Reddy district convicted a married couple for forcing the man's 66-year-old mother to leave her house.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:30 IST

AP: Panchayat Raj officer caught red-handed while taking bribe...

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A Panchayat Raj officer has been caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while taking a bribe for a transfer order in Srikakulam district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:29 IST

Modi wouldn't seek third-party mediation in Kashmir issue: Cong...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Top Congress leaders on Tuesday backed India's stance on US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, reaffirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never ask any third party to mediate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:17 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain god

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Special havan, 'Varuna Yagam' was performed by the priests of Srikalahastiswara temple in Chittoor District, to appease the rain god 'Varuna' for bountiful rains across the country this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:11 IST

J-K: BSF pays tributes to Kargil war heroes

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday paid tributes to the jawans who lost their lives in Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:02 IST

Amrapali Group's RERA registration cancelled; NBCC to complete...

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the cancellation of registration of Amrapali Group and ordered the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate group in Noida and Greater Noida and handov

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:59 IST

ITBP organises 'Run for Martyr' in Amritsar to commemorate...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday organised an event 'Run for Martyr' in Amritsar to commemorate the heroes of Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:46 IST

K'taka: BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha for debate on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and other party MLAs arrived on Tuesday at the Vidhana Soudha after the Assembly was adjourned on Monday without voting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:42 IST

India did not request Trump to mediate on Kashmir: Jaishankar...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any request to US President Donald Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:40 IST

J-K: ITBP heightens security in Ganderbal for Amarnath Yatra

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Security has been tightened on routes leading to the highway in Ganderbal, amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:38 IST

Kins seek govt help to bring back bodies of Tamils who died in Riyadh

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The families of the two Tamils who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday urged the central government to help them carry the bodies back to India.

Read More
iocl