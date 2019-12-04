K Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands'

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of "Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands".

The Indian Navy, according to sources, had recently drove away a suspicious Chinese vessel operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair.

The Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 was carrying out research activities in the Indian waters near Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft operating there, government sources hadtold ANI.

Sources said the vessel could have also been used by the Chinese to spy on the Indian activities in the Island territory from where India can keep a close eye on the maritime movements in the IOR and South-East Asian region.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of "Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh".

The Winter Session of the Parliament started on November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)