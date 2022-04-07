Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh shot dead in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh was shot dead after a group clash outside a university in Punjab's Patiala on Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, Singh was shot allegedly due to some personal enmity.

"We have registered a case in the matter and looking for the accused. The deceased and accused both are the residents of Daun Kalan village in Patiala district," said Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Harpal Singh.





The deceased's brother said, "My brother was a Kabaddi player and used to organize Kabaddi matches as well."

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Earlier on March 14 this year, international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead in Jalandhar. (ANI)

