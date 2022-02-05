Kabir of modern times: Karnataka CM Bommai condoles Padma Shri awardee Ibrahim Sutar's demise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Ibrahim Sutar, a strong proponent of all religious harmony and Padma Shri awardee.

"Ibrahim Sutar who spread the values of religious harmony in the society without any religious disparities is the 'Kabir of Modern times'," Bommai said in his condolence message.

Ibrahim Sutar spread the message that there is no religion better than human compassion. The essence of all religions is the same.



"Adopting his ideals in our lives is the best way of expressing our respect for him. His death is a big loss for the state, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister prayed the almighty to give strength to his family and followers to bear this grief.

The Union Government recognized his social work towards spreading social and communal harmony and awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2018.

Ibrahim Sutar was known to spread harmony through his songs and bhajans, which were popular not only in Karnataka but also in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Goa. (ANI)

