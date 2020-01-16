Kadapa police dress up in traditional dhoti-shirt on Makar Sankranti

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): To celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti, personnel of the Kadapa sub-division police here on Wednesday donned traditional dhotis, shirts and angavastrams.

Superintendent of Police Anbu Rajan, Deputy superintendent of Police Surya Narayana, circle inspectors and sub-inspectors of Kadapa division wore traditional outfits and welcomed the festival.

Rajan extended greeting to police officers and public on the auspicious occasion and asked them to celebrate the festival with gaiety.

A large number of devotees thronged temples in the district to offer prayers to mark the festival.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a holy day in the Hindu calendar. The day marks the first day of the Sun's transit into Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

