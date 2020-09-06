Kangana Ranaut's father writes to Himachal CM, seeks police protection for actress

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Father of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a fresh turn with the latter stating that the leader doesn't represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.



Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said that the daughters of India will never forgive him for his alleged abusive statement.



"Sanjay Raut ji, you called me 'haramkhor.' It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9," Ranaut says in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle.



"Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," she added.

Ranaut also raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching, and it refusing to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death, to state why she had turned out to be its critic.

Earlier today, Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra.

(ANI)