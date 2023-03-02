Kailash Gahlot takes charge of new departments; holds pre-budget meetings with Secretaries and Commissioners

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot on Thursday took over the charge of his newly allocated departments and directed the senior offcials "to expedite the pending works," according to an official statement.

Gahlot had recently been allocated the Finance, Planning, Public Works(PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments in addition to the responsibility of all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister. This was his first meeting with the officers after taking charge of the newly allocated departments.

"Secretary (Power), Pr. Secretary (Finance & Planning), and Commissioner (Excise) apprised the Minister of the status of ongoing projects and schemes in a series of meetings," informed a press release.



The Minister also discussed the preparation of the budget with the officials and asked them to ensure the timely completion of pending works.

Gahlot said in a statement, "All the secretaries and commissioners have been directed to expedite the pending works and ensure the timely completion of the projects. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working on a war footing to present a citizen-centric and progressive budget. I would like to assure the Delhiites that the upcoming budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world-class city for its citizens."

Furthermore, the Cabinet Minister added, "We will take forward the good works done in various fields by this government in the last eight years. Presenting a people-friendly budget is our priority and we are working towards it." (ANI)

