Kailash Mansarovar Yatra halted due to heavy rains

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): The 18th batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which was to leave from New Delhi today was stopped and the batches which are on the move were shifted to safer places en route after the traditional Lipulekh route halted due to incessant rain here on Monday.

Every year India's Ministry of External Affairs organizes the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage from June to September for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist pilgrims.

The pilgrims take one of the two routes -- one is Lipulekh Pass that passes through important sites like Narayan Ashram, Patal Bhuvaneshwar and the other one is Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

The route through Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking. From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like Hangu Lake, and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. (ANI)

