Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: SDRF shifts stranded pilgrims to safer place

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) shifted all the members of the 14th Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims to a safer place after the pilgrimage was halted due to damaged roads.

All 59 members of the Yatra were shifted to Dharchula, an SDRF official said on Friday.

The pilgrims were stranded in Gunji for two days after the roads were damaged due to incessant rains in the region.

Every year India's Ministry of External Affairs organizes the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage from June to September for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist pilgrims. (ANI)

