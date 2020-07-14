Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan crisis, says dissatisfaction in Cong on directionless politics of its leaders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan and said there is dissatisfaction in the Congress on the directionless politics of their leaders. He claimed that Congress workers feel cheated over Gandhi's stand on China and Pakistan.

While talking to ANI here on Sunday, Vijayvargiya alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statement on China and Pakistan makes the impression that he is not standing with India.

"If the workers of the Congress do not have faith in their leader, then such incidents will happen in all states, whether it is Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Maharashtra. Statements of Rahul Gandhi indicate that he doesn't stand with India. Sometimes it seems that he is standing with China and Pakistan, then the Congress worker feels cheated," he said.

"Those who worry about the country are suffocating in Congress, so this is happening in Rajasthan as well," he added.

When asked whether Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will join BJP, Vijayvargiya said, "I am hearing this only through the media, I will not comment on it right now but there is dissatisfaction in Congress on the directionless politics of their leaders."

Commenting upon the allegation of BJP behind the attempt to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader said, "Blaming others for your own failure is not a good thing. Congress should solve their differences among themselves."

Earlier on Monday Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande addressing a press conference in Jaipur along with Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken and declared that the party had issued a whip to all MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held at 10:30 am today.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning the personal, special reason," Pandey said.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.

As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said. (ANI)

