Kailash Vijayvargiya dismisses rumours about BJP MPs joining TMC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP leader and Central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed the news appearing on a section of news channels that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians are going to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He stated that it as a rumour designed to affect the outcome of the Assembly elections in the state in 2021.

"The sold-out journalists are spreading rumours to affect the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in West Bengal. I condemn such rumour-mongering. All our MPs are with BJP and working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Speaking on Digvijaya Singh's comments which called for deferment of Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' from August 5, Vijayvargiya said, "Digvijaya Singh is not a priest. Issuing 'muhurats' is the work of priests. If someone contracted COVID-19 then that does not mean the 'muhurat' is inauspicious."

He also supported senior party colleague Uma Bharti's move of skipping Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' event in view of COVID-19. (ANI)

