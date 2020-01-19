By Kailash Vijayvargiya Flags Off Cycle Parade In Indore

Indore [India], Jan 19 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday flagged off the cycle parade held in Indore.

The cycle parade event held in a view to create world record was joined by over five thousand people including BSF jawans and other organisations in the city.

"Bike riding in a disciplined manner is called the cycle parade event. Earlier, India had recorded 14 hundred people taking part in this event. Bangladesh then cracked the record by 17 hundred people cycling. We have organised the event to crack our own record of 4,000 people riding cycle in a disciplined manner," Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

"We have practised for a month and we will record the video all the way. We will try and ride in a disciplined manner to break the record," he added further.

The event had also set a prize of ten bicycles for the lucky people in this event.

"We will choose ten cyclists to distribute the prize among the participants. We will put the numbers of participants in a box to distribute the prize to chosen men and women," he said.

National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took a part in the event and took out a fun ride with other members.

This event had a set up of eight service stations, ambulance for the convenient of Cyclists. (ANI)

