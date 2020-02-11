Kailash Vijayvargiya hits out at Kamal Nath over recent photo with Bollywood actor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Slamming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister over a photograph that portrays him standing close to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan at a recent event, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it shows the real character of Kamal Nath and Congress party.

"Film actors are being called in Indore. Does this country, the farmers, youth need IIFA? Kamal Nath jee needs it," said Vijayvargiya while addressing a gathering here on Monday. He said that the State government has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people.

"It is written 'Kamar'(waist) Nath here instead of Kamal Nath. This shows his character. In India, we consider women like a goddess. But look at the sight, the hand of Chief Minister of this state, where they are going? This is the character of this government and Congress party."



On February 3, the Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had tweeted: "Held a press conference with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bhopal's Minto Hall on IIFA 2020 which is going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year." (ANI)