Kailash Vijayvargiya slams govt over poor law and order situation in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

"Police are sleeping while goons are awake. This is very shameful. While Indore is trying to be a number one city in every aspect, in terms of law and order, it is going backward. That is why the BJP has launched this movement," said Vijayvargiya while speaking at a protest against the state government.

He also accused the authorities of being hand-in-glove with the criminals.

"Unfortunately when I was coming ... I was being told that nothing happens without money. All the 'thanedaars' who are here have come after depositing ... to Kamal Nath Ji. That is why the law and order situation is bad," he said.

"However, we want to warn that if the law and order situation continues to deteriorate, then the BJP workers will come with a few objects in their hands and will improve the law and order," he said. (ANI)

