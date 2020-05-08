Kalaburagi DC revokes 'exemption order' after people flout COVID-19 lockdown norms

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharath has revoked the exemption order, allowing additional activities like opening of shops and bakeries amid COVID-19 lockdown, after the violation of social distancing and health norms by people.

As per the new order issued on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner has withdrawn his "exemption order" which was passed on May 6.

"I had given permission for additional activities along with COVID-19 guidelines. As I got information that nobody is following social distancing and lockdown norms, I have decided to revoke my earlier order. Now, prohibitory orders will be continued for cloth stores, mobile recharge shops, bakeries, electrical shops, automobiles, hardware establishments, home appliances and stationary shops," he said. (ANI)

