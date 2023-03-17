Kalachowki murder case: Mumbai court sends accused to police custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): A Mumbai court sent Kalachowki murder accused to police custody till March 20 on Thursday. The accused has been identified as the daughter of the victim Veena Prakash Jain.

As per Mumbai police officials, they had a suspicion that murder was committed in December.

"After killing the female victim, both of her hands and legs were chopped off and a cutter and one small knife was used for cutting the parts," said Mumbai police. Police found a cutter and knife in the victim's house. (ANI)