Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA Court sentences two accused seven, six years imprisonment

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court here sentenced two accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case to seven years each and one accused to six years of imprisonment.

Court sentenced Nazeer Thadiyantavidatha and Sabir Buhari to seven years of imprisonment and imposed fines of 1.75 lakh rupees each. Court also sentenced Thajudin to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of 1.10 lakh rupees.



The case pertains that, the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nasar Madani, Chairman of PDP who was detained in Coimbatore jail at that time.

The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005, at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus.

NIA Special Court here convicted these three accused on 27.07.2022 under sections 120B, 121A of IPC, 16(1)(b) and 18 of UAPA. (ANI)

