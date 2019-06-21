Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project to be inaugurated by Telangana CM tomorrow

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): The world's largest lift irrigation scheme Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project will be inaugurated on June 21 by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao at Kannepalli Village here, said B Srinivas Reddy, Director, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "MEIL has successfully engineered the world's biggest pumping scheme in India. To achieve that, we used world-class technology involving the best agencies that have delivered quality."

"The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIP) Project would cater irrigation water to 37.08 lakh acres of land; another 18.82 lakh acres of command area will be stabilized with it. The project requires 7152 MW of electricity to pump 3 TMCs of water daily," Reddy said.

"In the first phase, 4992 MWs of electricity is being used for pumping 2 TMCs of water. A total of 43 machines are being established for Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla Pump Houses, each having 40 MWs capacity. These three pump houses consume nearly 1720 MWs of electricity," he added.

The underground pump house in the package-8 will have 7 units, out of which 5 machines are ready to pump 2 TMCs of water per day. Each one of these machines is having the world's biggest pumping machines with a capacity of 139 MWs. This underground pump house itself would consume 973 MWs of electricity. This huge electrical infrastructure has been established for providing drinking water and irrigation purposes in the world," Reddy further added. (ANI)

