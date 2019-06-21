Kaleshwaram project is a gift from Maharashtra people to Telangana: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a gift from the people of Maharashtra to the people of Telangana.

"Telangana completed this project at record speed. This project will change the face of Telangana," Fadnavis said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Project at Medigadda Barrage in Kaleshwaram.

Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was also present during the inaugural function.

The Telangana Chief Minister along with his wife also participated in the yagam being performed at Medigadda barrage. (ANI)