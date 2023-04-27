Kaliaganj death: NCSC issues notice to IGP North Bengal, SP North Dinajpur, DM for "non-cooperation"

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the death of a minor girl in West Bengal's Kaliaganj, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the IGP North Bengal, and the Superintendent and District Magistrate of North Dinajpur.

The NCSC Vice Chairman, Arun Halder also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of "not cooperating" in the investigation, and also "shielding" the administration and one particular community behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the NCSC Vice Chairman said, "The commission has taken cognizance of the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. A few days ago I took the initiative to meet the victim's family. During this, the DM and SP were also asked to be present so that first-hand information on the matter could be obtained. None of these officers came to meet me, it is a matter of great disappointment for the Commission".

"I had to come back without inquiring about the incident from the district administration. It is also surprising that the Chief Minister has questioned the jurisdiction of the Commission in such matters. The commission has demanded action by sending notices to IGP North Bengal and SP North Dinajpur and DM North Dinajpur regarding this entire matter," the Vice Chairman of the body added.

Halder further said that the Commission has all the rights to investigate and monitor all matters relating to the safeguards provided for the backward class.

"In such a sensitive matter where a Dalit minor girl has allegedly been brutally gang-raped, the Chief Minister should show some sensitivity. The Chief Minister is further informed that the commission is vested with the constitutional right to call for the personal presence of any authority with necessary reports or documents for the purpose of discharge of its functions. From yesterday's words of the Chief Minister, it seems that she is completely unaware of the provisions made in the Constitution of India for the protection of Scheduled Castes," he said.

The NCSC Vice Chairman further said that whenever the commission goes for a spot visit, it is the responsibility of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district to present the information related to the case before the commission.



"If any of these officers do not appear before the commission, then the commission has the right to give notice to the commission and ask them to appear. And if there is no response even after the notice, the commission issues a summon. Even then, if the officer disobeys, the commission can issue an order to arrest him. I respect all government institutions. I believe that all institutions should respect the rule of law and should not consider themselves above the law; And I suggest that if the local administration and the commission work together, then this arrangement will be beneficial for the whole society," he further said.

Responding to the allegations of him being a "BJP person", Halder said that his commitment is towards the Constitution.

"The Chief Minister said on Wednesday, that I am a person of BJP. I would like to tell them that after taking oath on the constitutional post, my allegiance is towards the constitution. I have written several letters to the CM for a meeting with the DGP and the Chief Secretary of Bengal. But, every time our request was denied. This clearly shows that she (Mamata Banerjee) has no interest in the upliftment of Dalit society," he added.

The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj. On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj.

The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. People put road blockades, burned tyres and set several shops on fire. Some clashes also broke out between the locals and police.

A video also went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim's body while taking it for a post-mortem.

However, on Saturday, SP North Dinajpur said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

"Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," he said. (ANI)

